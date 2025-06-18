Dr. Ben Carson to Speak at World Outreach Church June 21-22

Dr. Ben Carson will be the guest speaker at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, during the weekend worship services on Saturday, June 21, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 22, at 9:30 a.m.

Carson is the founder of the American Cornerstone Institute and previously served as the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. He is also a retired pediatric neurosurgeon and bestselling author.

His appearance is open to the public, and no tickets are required to attend. The event will take place as part of the regular worship services.

For more information about World Outreach Church, Senior Pastor Allen Jackson, or other upcoming events, visit https://wochurch.or or https://allenjackson.com.

