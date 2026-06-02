DQ’s $7 Meal Deal Is Back with a Blizzard Upgrade Option

Dairy Queen is giving fans a reason to visit this month with a $7 Meal Deal available through June 28, 2026. The combo includes your choice of protein, fries, a dipping sauce, a 21 oz. drink, and a dessert — all for seven bucks. More Eat & Drink News

What Comes with the DQ $7 Meal Deal?

The meal deal lets you choose between 100% white meat seasoned 3-piece crispy chicken strips or a 100% real beef patty original cheeseburger. It comes with regular fries, your choice of dipping sauce, a 21 oz. drink, and a dessert.

Can You Upgrade the Dessert?

Yes — for $2 more, you can swap the standard dessert for a small Blizzard Treat. One option worth considering is the limited-time Drumstick with Peanuts Blizzard Treat, which features Drumstick pieces, chopped peanuts, and chocolatey shavings blended with DQ’s soft serve.

How Long Is the $7 Meal Deal Available?

The deal runs from June 1 through June 28, 2026, at participating DQ Grill & Chill locations nationwide.

How Do You Order the DQ $7 Meal Deal?

You can order in-store, through the DQ Mobile App, or online at participating locations. DQ Rewards members may also find additional deals through the app.

Source: DQ

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