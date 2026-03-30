DQ Launches “Countdown to Summer” Blizzard Treat Collection

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) has launched its “Countdown to Summer” Blizzard Treat Collection, featuring three seasonal flavors, including a new Strawberry Angel Food Cake Blizzard Treat. Starting March 30, 2026, DQ is also partnering with the Savannah Bananas to offer a “Double Flip” buy one, get one for $0.99 Blizzard Treat deal exclusively through the DQ app.

What Flavors Are in the DQ “Countdown to Summer” Blizzard Treat Collection?

The collection features three seasonal Blizzard Treat flavors designed to capture warm-weather vibes:

New! Strawberry Angel Food Cake Blizzard Treat — Light and fluffy angel food cake pieces and real strawberries blended with DQ’s world-famous soft serve, garnished with whipped topping.

It’s Back! S’mores Blizzard Treat — Marshmallow-filled DQ chocolate bars and graham cracker blended with world-famous soft serve.

It’s Back! Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat — Colorful cotton candy sprinkles blended with world-famous soft serve.

What Is the DQ and Savannah Bananas “Double Flip” BOGO Deal?

In partnership with the Savannah Bananas, DQ is offering a buy one, get one for $0.99 Blizzard Treat digital offer called the “Double Flip.” The promotion is a nod to the iconic upside-down flip associated with DQ Blizzard Treats and the on-field entertainment of Savannah Bananas Banana Ball games. The offer is available exclusively through the DQ Mobile App for DQ Rewards members.

When Is the DQ “Countdown to Summer” BOGO Blizzard Deal Available?

The “Double Flip” BOGO $0.99 offer runs from March 30 through April 26, 2026. Fans must purchase through the DQ Mobile App to redeem the deal. One Blizzard Treat can be purchased and a second of equal or lesser value is available for just $0.99.

Where Can Fans Find DQ’s “Countdown to Summer” Blizzard Treats?

The collection is available at participating DQ locations nationwide beginning March 30, 2026. Fans can visit DairyQueen.com or download the DQ Mobile App for location details, full offer terms, and more information on the collection.

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Source: DQ

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