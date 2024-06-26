Dozens of Ice Cream Products Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Totally Cool, Inc. of Owings Mills, Maryland is recalling multiple brands of ice cream products, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Products were distributed nationwide, and available in retail locations and direct delivery.

Brands affected by the recall include: Friendly’s, Abilyns Frozen Bakery, Hershey’s Ice Cream, Yelloh!, Jeni’s, Cumberland Farms, The Frozen Farmer, Marco, ChipWich, AMA Fruits, Taharka, Dolcezza Gelato and LaSalle.

Click here to get product specifics and best buy dates

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Totally Cool, Inc. has ceased the production and distribution of the affected products due to FDA sampling which discovered the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The company continues its investigation and is taking preventive actions. No other products produced by Totally Cool, Inc. are impacted by this recall.

Consumers who have recalled product in their possession are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Totally Cool, Inc. at 410-363- 7801 and [email protected], between 8am and 4pm eastern, Monday to Friday.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email