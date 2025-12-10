Downtown Murfreesboro Square to Close to Parking and Traffic Sunday for Christmas Parade Safety

The Murfreesboro Police Department Traffic Unit will close both the inner and outer Downtown Square on Sunday for safety during the annual City of Murfreesboro Parade – ‘A Sweet Christmas.’

The Square will close to vehicular traffic and parking at 6 a.m. and reopen after the parade ends. The parade begins at 2 p.m.

“Many floats and emergency vehicles have difficulty maneuvering around the Square when cars are parked,” Traffic Captain Bryan Anderson said. “For the safety of attendees, we decided to close the Square to traffic.”

Spectators may stand around the Square or along the parade route. Lawn chairs are allowed.

The parade will begin at Middle Tennessee State University and end around the Rutherford County Historic Courthouse.

