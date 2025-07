July 30, 2025 – A crash on North Thompson Lane in front of the Dollar General has shut down the road in both directions.

Power lines are also down at the scene, and utility crews are working to make repairs.

Officers are redirecting southbound traffic onto Riverview and Haynes, as northbound lanes remain completely blocked. Drivers should expect delays and are urged to find an alternate route, as the closure is expected to last several more hours.

