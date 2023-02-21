Dow Street Community Music School to Begin Operations in March

Dow Street Community Music School (DSCMS) will open on March 13, 2023 in a newly renovated building near the center of Murfreesboro. The nonprofit’s mission is to provide quality music instruction and performance opportunities that will enhance the cultural life of the community. Initial offerings include group violin classes for children ages 5 – 11, and one-on-one lessons for strings, woodwinds, piano, guitar and voice. Weekly individual lessons are offered for 30, 45, or 60 minutes to beginners and more experienced players of all ages (children, teens, and adults).

Dow Street CMS founder Dr. Andrea Dawson is committed to increasing access to music instruction in the community. “Growing up, I was fortunate to have parents who supported me throughout my musical journey. In their memory, I would like to help others experience the same joy in learning and making beautiful music.”

Learning to play an instrument fosters creativity, curiosity, confidence, respect, and resilience. According to Dr. Dawson, who is also a professor of violin and viola at MTSU, “Music brings people together. It enhances our lives, at every stage, and improves our health and well-being. Children and adults blossom when music is part of our lives. We learn to express emotions in a safe and nurturing environment, and we learn to work with others.”

As a nonprofit, part of the DSCMS mission is to provide need-based scholarships for music instruction at all skill levels for children and teens. DSCMS is seeking the support of local businesses, professional groups, and community members to help fund our scholarships.

About Dow Street Community Music School

Dow Street Community Music School is a 501c3 nonprofit that operates at 1272 Dow Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Learn more at dowstreetmusic.org.