Dores Outlast Lady Volunteers

In a dramatic SEC women’s basketball showdown, Vanderbilt defeated No. 15 Tennessee 71-70 on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium, with Mikayla Blakes’ tip-in at the buzzer sealing the victory for the Commodores.

The game was tightly contested throughout, featuring six lead changes and four ties. Vanderbilt (15-4, 2-3 SEC) led for most of the contest, controlling the ball for over 30 minutes, but Tennessee (15-3, 3-3 SEC) mounted several comebacks to keep the outcome in doubt until the final possession.

Khamil Pierre led Vanderbilt with 21 points, including a perfect 12-for-14 performance from the free throw line. Blakes added 23 points, including the game-winning basket, while Iyana Moore contributed 17 points, including three 3-pointers.

For Tennessee, Talaysia Cooper led the scoring with 22 points on 10-of-22 shooting. Zee Spearman added 11 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double, while Jewel Spear and Samara Spencer each contributed 10 points.

The game’s momentum shifted dramatically in the second quarter when Vanderbilt outscored Tennessee 16-5, building what would prove to be a crucial cushion. The Lady Vols struggled with their shooting during this period, converting just 1 of 20 field goal attempts.

Tennessee made a strong push in the fourth quarter, led by Cooper and Spearman, but Vanderbilt’s clutch free-throw shooting (19-of-22 for the game) helped maintain their slim lead. The Lady Vols briefly took the lead late in the fourth quarter before Blakes’ heroic final shot secured the win for Vanderbilt.

Source: Powered by Ai.

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email