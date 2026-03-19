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Home Events Don’t Miss These Spring Events at Tanger Outlets

Don’t Miss These Spring Events at Tanger Outlets

By
Donna Vissman
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photo by Donna Vissman

Spring is in full swing at Tanger Outlets Nashville, and the community is invited to celebrate with free seasonal events for the whole family.

Shoppers can also take advantage of the biggest sale of the season with Tanger Deal Days, now through March 31, featuring up to 25% off at participating brands, including Under Armour and Old Navy. Tanger Nashville has all the spring essentials and latest styles for a wardrobe refresh.

Brunch with the Bunny
Friday, April 3
10 a.m. –12:30 p.m. at Eggspectation
1–3 p.m. at Prince’s Hot Chicken
Saturday, April 4
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Red Bicycle Coffee
1–3 p.m. at Tailgate Brewery

Benji the Bunny is hopping through Tanger Nashville for a brunch-time meet‑and‑greet at the center’s restaurants! Guests are invited to join for great food, cheerful spring vibes and a selfie with Benji while he’s in town.

Spring Family Fun, presented by Crocs
Saturday, April 18, from noon–3 p.m.
Families can hop over to “The Green” for festive entertainment, kid‑friendly activities and more.

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Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

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