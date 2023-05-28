Don’t Miss the Memorial Day Bash at Boro Beach

Memorial Day Bash at Boro Beach is set for Monday, May 29.

Admission will be $7 for adults and $5 for youth, senior, and military.

Season Passes are for $120 adults and $100 youth, senior and military. Passes for families are set at $275.

Boro Beach opened for the season on Saturday, May 27. It is located at 2310 Memorial Boulevard in Murfreesboro.

Know Before You Go – Boro Beach General Rules