Don’t Miss the Memorial Day Bash at Boro Beach

Memorial Day Bash at Boro Beach is set for Monday, May 29.
Admission will be $7 for adults and $5 for youth, senior, and military.
Season Passes are for $120 adults and $100 youth, senior and military. Passes for families are set at $275.
Boro Beach opened for the season on Saturday, May 27. It is located at 2310 Memorial Boulevard in Murfreesboro.
Know Before You Go – Boro Beach General Rules
- Cash, checks, and debit/credit cards are accepted.
- All members of your party must be present at the time of entry. Prepayment not allowed.
- No refunds or rainchecks.
- If you leave the facility but plan to return the same day, please have the admissions staff stamp your hand for re-entry. If you leave the facility for any reason and return without the stamp, you must pay again to re-enter the facility.
- Children aged seven years and under must be accompanied by a parent or reasonable adult for the entire stay at the facility.
- No outside food or drinks permitted. Concessions are available on site.
- Tobacco, vaping, and alcohol are not permitted within the pool complex.
- A responsible adult must accompany children wearing/using flotation devices in the water.
- Foam and beach balls are the only types of balls allowed.
- Lockers are available on-site. Locks are available to rent (supply limited).
- Proper swim wear is required.
- Clothing such as cut-off shorts or other frayed materials that can damage pool filtrations systems are not allowed.
— Swim wear with buckles, exposed zippers, metal ornaments, or rivets are not allowed on water slides.
— To maintain a family-friendly environment, swimsuits must provide adequate coverage. This prohibits, but is not limited to, the following: thongs, see through swimsuits, or clothes unintended to be worn as swimsuits.
— For health and sanitation requirements, children under age three, or anyone who is incontinent or not fully toilet trained, must wear a swim diaper.
- For more information, visit this page or send an email.