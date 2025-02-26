Don’t Miss the Mardi Gras Party at Cedar Glade Brews

Let the Good Times Roll at the Mardi Gras Party at Cedar Glade Brews on Saturday, March 1st, 2025 from 6-10 pm!!

Celebrate Mardi Gras in the Glade (Cedar Glade Brews, 906 Ridgely Rd, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129)!

Food provided by TN Craft Butcher. They will be smoking a whole gator! Plus some awesome music by Bill Steber!

Plus we will have a bone/tarot/palm reader on site!

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Marty Gras Party visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

