Don’t Miss the 4th Annual Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Festival

The heat is on! The 4th Annual Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Festival takes place on Saturday, July 26th, 2025 from 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM in Downtown Murfreesboro, TN, at the Historic Square, where bold flavors, friendly competition, and community spirit come together for an unforgettable evening in the heart of the BORO.
Expect a lively downtown experience featuring:
Award-Winning Hot Chicken: Local hot chicken artisans will battle it out for titles including People’s Choice, Best in the BORO, Hottest of the Hot, and Most Creative.
Shopping & Games: Stroll through a variety of local vendors and enjoy games and entertainment for all ages.
Live Community Vibes: Whether you’re a hot chicken connoisseur or just in it for the fun, there’s something for everyone.
Admission: FREE General Admission
Want to be a Judge?
For just $35, you can purchase a People’s Choice Judge Ticket (available starting June 29, 2025).
It includes:
One wing from each competing artisan
Milk or water to tame the flames
A ballot to cast your vote for People’s Choice
This fiery festival is proudly sponsored by Franklin’s Fruit Tea, helping bring the communiTEA together one refreshing sip at a time.
Vendor Info:
Vendor applications can be submitted via Market Spread only HERE.
Don’t miss this sizzling summer showdown – where flavor takes the crown and the heat brings the heartbeat of the community alive.
More information HERE.
