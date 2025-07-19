Don’t Miss the 4th Annual Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Festival

The heat is on! The 4th Annual Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Festival takes place on Saturday, July 26th, 2025 from 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM in Downtown Murfreesboro, TN, at the Historic Square, where bold flavors, friendly competition, and community spirit come together for an unforgettable evening in the heart of the BORO.

Expect a lively downtown experience featuring:

Award-Winning Hot Chicken: Local hot chicken artisans will battle it out for titles including People’s Choice, Best in the BORO, Hottest of the Hot, and Most Creative.

Shopping & Games: Stroll through a variety of local vendors and enjoy games and entertainment for all ages.

Live Community Vibes: Whether you’re a hot chicken connoisseur or just in it for the fun, there’s something for everyone.

Admission: FREE General Admission

Want to be a Judge?

For just $35, you can purchase a People’s Choice Judge Ticket (available starting June 29, 2025).

It includes:

One wing from each competing artisan

Milk or water to tame the flames

A ballot to cast your vote for People’s Choice

This fiery festival is proudly sponsored by Franklin’s Fruit Tea, helping bring the communiTEA together one refreshing sip at a time.

Vendor Info:

Vendor applications can be submitted via Market Spread only HERE.

Don’t miss this sizzling summer showdown – where flavor takes the crown and the heat brings the heartbeat of the community alive.

More information HERE.

