Don’t Miss the 2nd Annual Murfreesboro Holiday Market

The 2nd Annual Murfreesboro Holiday Market will take place on Saturday, November 22nd, 2025, from 10 am – 3 pm at 6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37127.
What to expect:
$5 CASH PARKING
Festive Food
Santa Visits
Live Music
Artisan Gifts
Petting Zoo
100+ Vendors
This Holiday Market will include Thanksgiving & Christmas items, something for everyone!
Applications are available HERE.
More information HERE.
