Don’t Miss the 2nd Annual Murfreesboro Holiday Market

By
Jennifer Haley
-
0
164
Murfreesboro-Holiday-Market
Photo from Advertising page for Brianna Victory Events Facebook

The 2nd Annual Murfreesboro Holiday Market will take place on Saturday, November 22nd, 2025, from 10 am – 3 pm at 6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37127.

What to expect:
$5 CASH PARKING
Festive Food
Santa Visits
Live Music
Artisan Gifts
Petting Zoo
100+ Vendors

This Holiday Market will include Thanksgiving & Christmas items, something for everyone!

Applications are available HERE.

More information HERE.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays

Sponsors and Gift Guides

For more local events like the Murfreesboro Holiday Market, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR