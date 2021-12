The annual Scholastic Book Fair at the Smyrna Public Library is underway, taking place now through Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The Smyrna Public Library is located at 400 Enon Springs Rd W, Smyrna, TN 37167.

You don’t what to miss this! Great time to get some super deals and at the same time help out Smyrna Public Library.┬áSpread the news!

Visit https://rclstn.org/events/scholastic-book-fair-smyrna-public-library-0 for more information.