Don’t Miss Out on the Charm of Tiny Wonders at the Dollhouse, Diorama, and Miniatures Exhibition

If you are a dollhouse, diorama, or miniatures enthusiast, you don’t want to miss participating in this wonderful tradition. The Dollhouse, Diorama, and Miniatures Exhibition will take place Sunday, March 29th – April 4th, 2026, at Oaklands Mansion and Maney Hall (901 North Maney Avenue, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130), and open to guests 10 am – 4 pm.

In the mid-1980’s, Oaklands Mansion was host to an annual Dollhouse Exhibit. Last year, they decided to pull that tradition out of the past and held its first revival of the Exhibition. At the event, many wonderful people come together and brought the most amazing array of vintage, antique, and newer handmade pieces. Guests were thrilled to see the wonderful creations and really enjoyed the experience. Event organizers are excited to bring the community together again to continue this tradition for 2nd year.

During the week of the exhibition, the Mansion will have antique and vintage dollhouses displayed in different rooms. In Maney Hall, guests will find an Exhibition of handmade dollhouses, dioramas, & miniatures made by local artists & hobbyists.

Tickets to view the exhibition will be regular admission prices of $15 for adults, $12 for seniors or military, and $10 for students, and free for Oaklands Members. Tickets include touring both Oaklands Mansion and Maney Hall.

The Dollhouse, Diorama, and Miniatures Exhibition is more than a celebration of art and history; it supports a meaningful cause. As a non-profit educational organization, Oaklands Mansion is committed to preserving local history and enriching the community’s quality of life.

Revenue generated from tickets will fuel further community events and initiatives, ensuring that the Mansion continues to be a cornerstone of cultural appreciation and educational opportunities in Murfreesboro.

To enter a handmade, antique, or vintage piece for the exhibition, please fill out the form linked on our website HERE. There is no charge to enter or apply.

For any questions, please reach out to Jody Johnson, 615-893-0022 or [email protected]

