Don’t Miss Murfreesboro’s ‘Celebration Under the Stars’ July 4 Event

The City of Murfreesboro’s “Celebration Under the Stars,” presented by Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE), will be held Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the Fountains at Gateway, 1500 Medical Center Parkway. Live music featuring country artist Canaan Smith will begin at 7:30 p.m. from the Fountains stage, and the fireworks show will start at approximately 9:00 p.m.

The community is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for music and picnicking on the lawn beginning at 5:00 p.m. Food trucks and restaurants at the venue will be open during the festivities.

“Celebration Under the Stars will be a wonderful, family-oriented way for Murfreesboro-area residents to celebrate America’s independence,” said MTE president and CEO Chris Jones. “Middle Tennessee Electric is always happy to support the communities we serve and particularly proud to do so on the Fourth of July in our hometown.”

Smith’s high octane show quickly earned his spot on some of country music’s biggest tours, including an opening slot on Dierks Bentley’s 2015 Sounds of Summer Tour and direct support for Brantley Gilbert’s 2018 Blackout Tour. Recently, Canaan seized on the opportunity to sign a new record deal with his college buddies, Tyler Hubbard & Brian Kelly of Florida Georgia Line, and has been touring extensively with the superstar duo.

The fireworks display by Pyro Shows will light up the sky at 9 p.m. For safety purposes, pets, alcoholic beverages, cooking grills and personal fireworks or sparklers are not permitted on the celebration site.

“Pyro Shows will set off the fireworks from the field near Gateway Island,” said Rachel Singer, Assistant Director of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department. “The fireworks should be visible for approximately half a mile, depending on how cloudy the sky is that night, and any obstructions such as buildings and trees.”

Sponsors of the event include Middle Tennessee Electric (Presenting Sponsor), the City of Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation, Murfreesboro Police Department, and Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department.

For more information about the celebration, contact Susan Hicks at 615-642-3148 or shicks@murfreesborotn.gov. Updates and more information may be found at www.MurfreesboroParks.com and at Facebook, @MurfreesboroParksandRec.