Bring the family to Halloween in the Park being held on Saturday, October 23rd from 3-8:30 pm in Sharp Springs Natural Area, 476 Jefferson Pike, Smyrna, TN 37167.

There will be food, games & prizes, costume contests, haunted hayrides, $1 train rides, a corn maze, and over 80 booths for lots of family fun.

Visit https://www.townofsmyrna.org/Home/Components/News/News/4623/ for more information.