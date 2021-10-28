The 2021 Special Kids Race will be held this Saturday, October 30 at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic (1272 Garrison Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37129) presenting sponsor of the tenth annual event!

Both 15K and 10K race distances will begin at 7 AM, followed shortly by the 5K at 7:15 AM and the One-Mile “Fun Run” race beginning at 9 AM!

Registration is still open for all distances including the 15K ($60), 10K ($60), 5K ($55) One-Mile ($30) and “Virtual Runner” ($25) options. 100% of proceeds from the event, including registration fees, go toward the care and services offered on the Special Kids campus.

Packet pick-up for all participants will be hosted on Friday, October 29 at New Vision Baptist Church (1750 N Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN) from 9 AM to 7 PM. We are asking those who come to our indoor packet pickup on Friday to wear masks… However, masks will be considered optional during outdoor race day events. All participants are asked to self-screen for any new or worsening COVID-19 symptoms before attending the event, including cough, shortness of breath, fever, fatigue, headache, sore throat, etc…

Special Kids helps children learn to write, speak and walk every day. Our mission has grown to serve more than 5,000 children from 19 counties in middle Tennessee, providing therapy and nursing services to children with special needs.

Visit https://specialkidsrace.org/details for more information and to register.