Donatos Pizza Debuts Bakery Crust Pizza

Donatos Pizza has introduced a new menu item called the Bakery Crust Pizza, targeting families and budget-conscious consumers.

This square-cut pizza features:

A thicker, bakery-style crust

Smoked provolone cheese

Donatos’ signature fresh toppings

9 square pieces

Option to choose up to 3 toppings

To promote the launch, Donatos is offering an introductory deal of two one-topping Bakery Crust Pizzas for $19.99, or one for $11.99.

The Bakery Crust Pizza is now available at all Donatos locations. The chain, including franchises, currently operates over 175 stores.

