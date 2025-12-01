Donate to Charities (Not Scammers) on Giving Tuesday

From Federal Trade Commission

Chances are, you’re hearing from charities about Giving Tuesday. It’s a great time to support the work of charities around the country. Unfortunately, not everyone asking for money is a real charity. As the year comes to a close, you’ll likely get calls, texts, and emails asking for donations. Here’s how to make sure your money goes to real causes that matter to you instead of to a scammer.

Confirm the charity is legit. Make sure you have the charity’s exact name and then do some research. Some dishonest telemarketers will use names that sound like well-known charities to confuse you, so here are some places to start: “>BBB Wise Giving Alliance and “>Charity Watch offer reports and ratings on how charities spend donations and run as organizations. Your “>state charity regulator can tell you if a charity is registered with them, which is a requirement in most states.

Check that your donation is really going to the programs you want to help. Call the charity directly and ask how much of your donation will go to the programs you care about. You may also be able to get this information from the charity's website.

Consider how you pay. The safest way to donate is by credit card or check. If someone says the only way to pay is with cryptocurrency, a payment app, gift card, or by wiring money, it's likely a scam, not a real charity.

Double-check links. Pay attention to who's asking and who's getting the money —even if it's something a friend posts on social media. If you're sent to a crowdfunding page, money will go directly to the organizer…who might not be closely tied to the cause you want to support.

Spot a fake charity? Tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

