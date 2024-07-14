Donald Trump Injured in Shooting at Pennsylvania Rally

July 13, 2024 – According to CNN at a rally for former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, tragedy struck when gunfire erupted. The incident left two people dead – the suspected shooter and one attendee. Another person from the audience is currently hospitalized in serious condition, according to information provided by the local district attorney.

CNN went on to say that the former President Trump was wounded when gunfire erupted. As shots rang out, he fell to the stage and was immediately surrounded by Secret Service agents.

The Secret Service has confirmed Trump’s safety, stating he is now under enhanced protective measures.

