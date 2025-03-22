Don’t Miss the Crafty Bastards Arts & Crafts Fair

Spring is in the air, which means the return of Nashville Scene’s Crafty Bastards Arts & Crafts Fair, which will be held on April 5 and 6 at oneC1TY from 10m – 4pm. oneC1TY is located at 8 City Blvd, Nashville.

Over 100 handpicked artisan vendors will showcase an incredible selection of handmade goods, including home décor, clothing, pet products, body care, candles, ceramics, and more! The best part? It’s completely FREE and kid/pet friendly.

As you shop, sip on craft cocktails, beer and mocktails and enjoy delicious bites from your favorite local food vendors.

