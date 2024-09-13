Don’t Miss Rutherford County Touch-a-Truck Event

A medical helicopter, SWAT Bearcats and a tow truck will be displayed for kids to view at the free Touch-a-Truck event Sept. 21 hosted by the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force.

The event for kids of all ages will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the World Outreach Church parking lot at 1921 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro Police Sgt. Robert Palmer, who is coordinating the event, said he worked on helicopters when he was in the military.

“With an aviation background and to have a helicopter out there, I think the kids will like it,” Palmer said.

People may also use the DUI goggles to simulate what it’s like to drive under the influence of alcohol. “Just being able to interact with the goggles will be a plus,” Palmer said.

Other vehicles on display include police cars, an ambulance, fire engines, Tenny C. Bear, a school bus, a Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency boat, drones, tractor trailer trucks and a Tennessee Highway Patrol distracted driving trailer when teens and adults can test their driving skills.

