Don’t Miss Pups & Pints HOWL-o-ween at Nashville’s oneC1TY

Pups & Pints, presented by Hollywood Feed, returns to oneC1TY on October 5th for its HOWL-o-ween Festival, a free community event benefiting the Nashville Humane Association. This one-day fest connects dog and beer enthusiasts with the local community and is open to all ages – humans and pups.

Attendees and their canine companions can enjoy an afternoon of beer and dog-centric spooky activities like the Stanley Steemer Pup Costume Contest, trick-and-treating (more treating than tricks), local pet vendors in the Bark Market, a doggie spa by Furryland Nashville, food trucks, doggie meet-ups, fun photo ops, a meet-n-greet with adoptable pets from the Nashville Humane Association, and more. Food will be available for purchase onsite from Music City Brisket and Chumpy’s Kitchen.

Wash down the tasty food truck fare with offerings from Corona and Pacifico in the beer garden. Proceeds benefit the Nashville Humane Association, so every sip (and sniff) counts!

Pups & Pints HOWL-o-ween Festival will take place at The Yard at oneC1TY, located at 8 City Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209, from noon until 4 pm. All dogs must be leashed. Attendees should bring a valid ID if they wish to partake in the libations. For more information, visit pupsandpints.com.

