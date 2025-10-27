Don’t Miss Neon Nightmare at Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa

Casa Rosa is excited to announce Neon Nightmare, a two-night Halloween party extravaganza at the popular Broadway destination by TC Restaurant Group.

Costumes are expected for guests stopping by on both October 30 and 31. Neon Nightmare festivities will start at 6 p.m. each night. Expect Halloween décor, themed activations, specialty drinks featuring Jack Daniels Blackberry, and a spooky good time that celebrates Halloween the Music City way.

VIP tables are available while supplies last: bit.ly/3KMH3kC

About Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa

Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa is a four-story dining and music destination in the heart of downtown Nashville’s Lower Broadway entertainment district. With four stories of dining and drinking options including the open-air Cantina Rooftop, live music seven days a week, and a menu of elevated Tex-Mex classics, including some of Miranda’s personal favorites, Casa Rosa is your one-stop shop for Texas-sized entertainment in Music City!

Casa Rosa is managed by TC Restaurant Group, the trusted operator and partner to multiple entertainment and dining venues in Downtown Nashville, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, and Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Concepts include Morgan Wallen’s This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up, Tequila Cowboy, and more.

