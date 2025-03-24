Don’t Miss Nashville Zoo’s Eggstravaganzoo

Nashville Zoo’s Eggstravaganzoo, presented by Twice Daily®, returns Saturday, April 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The annual spring celebration features egg hunts, face painting, keeper chats, animal encounters, and themed animal enrichment. This egg-citing event is included with general admission tickets or Zoo membership. Member reservations are no longer required.

Purchase tickets here.

The Zoo is offering special early access to the event with its Early Risers package to guests interested in beating the crowd. Early Risers can enjoy egg-clusive activities including a Zoo-wide golden egg hunt, grab-and-go breakfast, photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny or Mrs. Bunny, and more. Tickets for the Early Risers package start at $45 for non-members and $20 for members. Pre-registration is required and can be done online.

Egg hunts begin at 8:30 a.m. for early risers and 9:30 a.m. for general admission guests and will run every half hour through 5:00 pm giving kids of all ages an opportunity to participate. Each child will receive a goodie bag, regardless of the number of eggs collected, after their egg hunt.

As part of the Zoo’s ongoing mission to positively impact conservation by reducing the use of plastics and microplastic trash in the environment, colorful wooden eggs have been added to the field. These eggs will eventually be used throughout Eggstravaganzoo to cut down on microplastic trash following each egg hunt. Learn more about how microplastics are impacting the Tennessee River by visiting the Zoo’s website.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email