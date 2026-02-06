Friday, February 6, 2026
No menu items!
Home Events Don’t Miss Murfreesboro’s Dance For Heart Zumba Event

Don’t Miss Murfreesboro’s Dance For Heart Zumba Event

By
Source Staff
-
0
15
Photo: Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation is inviting the community to get moving for a good cause with a special Dance for Heart Zumba event this weekend.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 7, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Patterson Park Community Center. Participants are encouraged to wear red in support of American Heart Month, bring friends, and enjoy a high-energy workout welcoming to all fitness levels.

Admission is general entry or with a facility pass. More information is available at MurfreesboroParks.com.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×