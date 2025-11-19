Don’t Miss the Grand Opening for Bricks & Minifigs Murfreesboro

A new spot for LEGO fans is gearing up for a day of family fun in Murfreesboro as Bricks & Minifigs prepares to celebrate its grand opening at The Oaks Shopping Center. The shop will host activities, giveaways, and appearances from familiar faces from the LEGO Masters TV series.

The celebration is set for Saturday, December 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 510 N. Thompson Lane, Suite B. Visitors can meet Niki and Brittain from Season 5 of LEGO Masters, enter raffles for free LEGO sets and party packages, and pick up a free Bricks & Minifigs tote bag if they are among the first 100 customers through the doors.

Junior’s BBQ, Gramma’s Hands Bakery, and Sanders Coffee are expected on site offering food and drinks throughout the day. A ribbon cutting is planned for 11 a.m. to mark the store’s official opening.

Organizers encourage families to stop by, build creations, and share photos from the event using the hashtag #BricksandMinifigsMurfreesboro.

