Don’t Fall for Credit Repair Scams: How to Improve Your Credit Yourself

From the Federal Trade Commission

Need better credit to do things like get a loan, buy a car, or rent an apartment? There are things you can do, but don’t believe a credit repair company that promises to remove accurate and up-to-date information.

Also, avoid companies that tell you to knowingly file a false identity theft report — that’s a crime, and it could result in a fine, imprisonment, or both — and companies that promise to create a “new” credit identity or hide your bad credit history or bankruptcy.

Anything a credit repair company can do, you’ll be able to do for yourself for little or no cost. The best way to improve your credit is to show over time that you pay your debts when they’re due. It’s also a good idea to regularly check your credit report and dispute any errors you find. Learn more about getting your free credit report.

Here’s how to know if you’re dealing with a scammy credit repair company:

Scammers insist you pay them before they help you.

Scammers tell you not to contact the credit bureaus directly.

Scammers tell you to dispute information in your credit report you know is accurate.

Scammers tell you to lie on your applications for credit or a loan.

Scammers tell you to file a false identity theft report.

Scammers don’t explain your legal rights when they tell you what they can do for you.

For more on what you can do to improve your credit, read Fixing Your Credit FAQs.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email