Domino’s Launches New Slice Sauce With Free Offer

Domino’s Pizza is giving customers a free Slice Sauce with every online purchase of a Handmade Pan or Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza through June 14, 2026. The promotion coincides with the launch of Slice Sauce, the brand’s first dipping sauce created specifically for pizza, and a limited co-branded collection with Detroit-based Shinola. More Eat & Drink News

What Is Domino’s New Slice Sauce?

Domino’s Slice Sauce is the company’s first sauce designed exclusively to complement pizza. The creamy, zesty dip features a hint of Parmesan and is intended to enhance every bite of Domino’s premium pizza offerings. It arrives in black and gold packaging that matches the signature boxes used for Handmade Pan and Parmesan Stuffed Crust pizzas.

How Do You Get a Free Slice Sauce From Domino’s?

Customers receive a free Slice Sauce automatically when ordering a Handmade Pan or Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza online through June 14, 2026. Orders must be placed through the Domino’s app or at dominos.com. Qualifying orders also unlock access to a black and gold Domino’s Tracker for a more premium order-tracking experience.

What Is the Domino’s and Shinola Collection?

Domino’s has partnered with Shinola, a fellow Michigan-based brand, to offer a co-branded collection of watches and leather goods in black and gold. Customers who order a Handmade Pan or Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza between now and May 7, 2026, will receive password-only access to shop the collection at a preferred rate when it goes live on May 8 at shinola.com/dominos.

What Items Are Available in the Shinola Collection?

The co-branded Domino’s and Shinola collection includes a range of timepieces and accessories with subtle Domino’s design details, presented in custom black and gold packaging:

39mm Mechanic Watch ($1,350)

40mm Canfield Sport Chronograph Watch ($1,165)

45mm Canfield Sport Chronograph Watch ($975)

41mm Runwell Watch – Black Mother of Pearl ($600)

36mm Runwell Watch – Mother of Pearl ($600)

36mm Runwell Watch ($565)

Zip Travel Kit ($225)

Laptop Tech Case ($225)

Trifold Wallet ($170)

Five-Pocket Card Holder ($115)

When Does the Domino’s Free Slice Sauce Promotion End?

The free Slice Sauce offer runs through June 14, 2026. The window to unlock access to the Shinola collection at a preferred rate closes earlier, on May 7, 2026, with the collection becoming available for purchase on May 8, 2026.

About Domino’s Pizza

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, operating more than 22,100 stores across over 90 markets. The company reported global retail sales of over $20.1 billion in 2025, with more than 85% of U.S. retail sales generated through digital channels. Orders can be placed at dominos.com.

Source: Domino’s

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