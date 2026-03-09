Domino’s Brings Back Its Best Deal Ever for Basketball Tournament Season

Basketball fans looking for the perfect game day meal have a new go-to deal this tournament season. Domino’s Pizza is running its “Best Deal Ever” promotion, offering any pizza with any toppings for just $9.99 each. The deal is available now through the final basketball game on April 6, 2026, giving fans weeks of savings during one of the biggest stretches on the college basketball calendar.

What’s Included in the Domino’s $9.99 Any Pizza Deal

The $9.99 price covers a wide range of crust and topping options, making it one of the most flexible limited-time offers from the chain. Eligible crusts include:

Hand Tossed

Handmade Pan

New York Style

Gluten Free

Crunchy Thin Crust

The deal also includes an assortment of sauces and toppings at no extra charge. Customers who want to take it a step further can upgrade to Parmesan Stuffed Crust for an additional $3.

When Does the Domino’s Best Deal Ever End

The promotion runs through April 6, 2026, which lines up with the final game of the college basketball tournament. That gives customers more than a month to take advantage of the pricing, whether ordering for a watch party, a weeknight dinner or a bracket-busting celebration.

Athletes, Celebrities and Influencers Sharing Their Favorite Domino’s Pizza Combos

Domino’s is partnering with a lineup of athletes, celebrities and influencers who are sharing their personal go-to pizza combinations throughout the promotion. The roster includes college basketball players Cameron and Cayden Boozer, JT Toppin and Olivia Miles, along with elite U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles, internet personality Trisha Paytas, influencer Courtney Cook, reality TV star Kelsey Anderson and content creator Jesse Riedel, also known as Jesser.

Fans can check out their favorite picks and add them directly to a cart by visiting dominos.com/best-deal-ever.

How to Order the Domino’s $9.99 Any Pizza Deal

Customers can place their order online at dominos.com or through the Domino’s app. The deal applies to both delivery and carryout orders, fitting the needs of fans watching from home or grabbing pizza on the go before tipoff.

