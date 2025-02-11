Domino’s Launches Any Crust, Any Toppings for $9.99 Each

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ) is giving customers more of want they want: the most delicious food at a great price. The largest pizza company in the world is offering customers any crust, with any toppings, for $9.99 each when they order online between Feb. 10 – March 2.

Customers can choose from Hand Tossed, Handmade Pan, New York Style, Gluten Free or Crunchy Thin Crust as part of this deal.

“With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, what’s not to love about this offer?!” said Kate Trumbull, Domino’s executive vice president – chief marketing officer. “Domino’s is known for providing abundant value, and this is no exception. We’re excited to give customers another fantastic, customizable deal to enjoy. Whether they want carryout or delivery, New York Style or Handmade Pan, pineapple or no pineapple, customers can pile on the toppings, create their favorite pizza combination, and savor it at an even sweeter price. Whether you’re celebrating Galentine’s Day with friends, having a cozy night in with your person or are simply wanting to enjoy pizza night, Domino’s any crust, any toppings deal will be a hit. This might just be our best deal yet!”

To find the nearest Domino’s store and place an order, visit Dominos.com .

Source: Domino’s

