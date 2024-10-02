Domino’s Launches 50% Off Pizza Deal

Sept. 30, 2024 – Domino’s Pizza Inc. is celebrating National Pizza Month by launching a delicious deal: 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online Sept. 30-Oct. 6.

“October is National Pizza Month, but customers don’t have to wait until then to celebrate,” said Joe Jordan, Domino’s president – U.S. and global services. “Domino’s is starting the party a day early by giving customers half off pizza, beginning on Sept. 30. With more than 34 million ways to make a single Domino’s pizza, customers can order their favorite pizza, just the way they like.”

Domino’s 50% off deal is available on all menu-priced pizzas ordered through www.dominos.com and Domino’s mobile app. Customers can choose any size pizza with any type of crust – Hand Tossed, Handmade Pan, New York Style, Crunchy Thin Crust or Gluten Free.

Source: Domino’s

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email