Domino’s Celebrates 65th Birthday with Free Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ) is celebrating its 65th birthday on December 9, 2025, by offering customers free Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes with any online order of at least $10 from December 8-22, 2025.

What is the Domino’s Birthday Deal?

The Domino’s 65th birthday promotion gives customers a free order of Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes (three cakes per order) when they place an online order of $10 or more using promo code HAPPYBDAY.

When is the Domino’s Free Dessert Offer Available?

The free Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes promotion runs from December 8 through December 22, 2025, in celebration of Domino’s December 9th birthday.

How to Get Free Domino’s Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes

To claim the free dessert offer:

Place an online order of at least $10 at www.dominos.com or through the Domino’s mobile app Enter promo code HAPPYBDAY at checkout Receive three oven-baked chocolate cakes with molten chocolate fudge centers, topped with powdered sugar

What are Domino’s Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes?

Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes are oven-baked chocolate desserts featuring molten chocolate fudge filling on the inside and a light dusting of powdered sugar on top. Each order includes three individual cakes.

About Domino’s 65th Anniversary

Domino’s Pizza is celebrating 65 years in business since its founding. Learn about key moments throughout Domino’s history at the company’s website.

Where to Order

Visit www.dominos.com or download the Domino’s mobile app to place orders and redeem the birthday promotion.

Source: Domino’s

