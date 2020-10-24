The Middle Tennessee Christian School Cougars traveled to take on Mount Juliet Christian Academy this week. MTCS faced off against Grace Christian Academy last week and ended up on top to move to 3-4.

MTCS fought hard and won tonight 47-24. MTCS earned their victory to move to 4-4 on the season.

The Cougars received the opening kickoff. Later in the quarter, MTCS got the first score off a short touchdown pass from Aden Hooper to Hunter Harris. They took the first lead 7-0.

MTCS padded to their lead with another touchdown pass from Aden Hooper, this time to Harrison Grant from twenty-four yards out.

In the second quarter, MJCS did score a touchdown but MTCS blocked the PAT to make it 14-6.

Later in the second quarter, MTCS’ Aden Hooper connected on his third passing touchdown of the first half as he hit Jonathan Burns to increase the MTCS lead to 21-6. The Cougars would score once more before halftime off an Adam Hooper touchdown pass that was set up from an Eli Wilson interception.

In the second half, Eli Wilson added to the MTCS lead as he ran for a thirty-three yard touchdown. The Cougars missed the PAT which kept the score at 34-6. Still in the third quarter, MJCS added a touchdown to make it 34-12.

Just before the third quarter came to a close, Eli Wilson added his second rushing touchdown of the night to help MTCS go up 41-12. Early in the fourth, MJCS showed no quit as they scored on a long run to cut the lead to 41-18.

MTCS added one more late touchdown with a run from Seth Harris from fifteen yards out to bump their lead back up. However, the Cougars had the PAT blocked making it 47-18. Again, MJCS showed a lot of heart and fight as they scored once more to make it 47-24. That would be the final score as MTCS ran out the rest of the clock.

