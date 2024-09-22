Dominant Defense Leads Vols to 25-15 Win Over Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – No. 6 Tennessee football showcased its defensive prowess in a commanding 25-15 SEC-opening victory over No. 15 Oklahoma on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

The win marked the Vols’ 10th over a ranked opponent under head coach Josh Heupel , who made the return to his alma mater a memorable one.

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) established defensive dominance from the outset, limiting the Sooners to just 222 total yards. The impressive performance continues a trend, as the Vols have now held their last five opponents under 250 yards of total offense, dating to their Citrus Bowl triumph over Iowa on Jan. 1, 2024.

The Vols had an impressive defensive streak end on Saturday as they went 19 quarters without allowing an offensive touchdown until Oklahoma scored with 8:25 left in the fourth quarter. This streak went down as the second-longest in program history and the longest since Tennessee shut out 15 straight opponents from Nov. 5, 1938, to Dec. 9, 1939.

Source: UT Sports

