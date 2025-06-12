Domestic Assault Suspect Caught Trying to Flee State at Nashville Airport

June 12, 2025 – A man accused in a domestic assault case in La Vergne tried to flee to Nevada, but officers were quick to act. Last week, La Vergne police responded to a domestic incident where the suspect had left the scene before officers arrived. During the investigation, they learned the suspect planned to fly out of Nashville.

Sgt. Wilson immediately coordinated with airport police at BNA and issued a BOLO alert. The suspect was spotted at the airport, fled on foot, but was quickly caught after a short chase. Officer Scott arrived at the scene and took the suspect into custody on a domestic assault charge.

Further investigation revealed the man had prior domestic assault charges in Nevada. This arrest highlights strong interagency coordination and quick action by both La Vergne and BNA police.

Source: La Vergne Police

