Dollywood has announced its plan on reopening the parks and resort.
- Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa opens June 10.
- Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country reopens to Season Passholders on June 15.
- Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country open to the general public on June 17.
Dollywood shared there will be new safety measures based on guidelines from the CDC.
- Daily capacity will be limited – Season Passholder Reservations are required and date-based tickets will be available for general admission.
- Face masks or face coverings are required for all visitors ages 3 and up, with some exceptions. Some of the exceptions where masks are not required are while eating, on water park attractions or select coasters at Dollywood. For a full list of exceptions please visit the FAQ Page.
- Temperature screenings will be taken prior to entry.
- Attraction and dining capacities will be limited to allow guests to have more space to move around during their visit.
- Physical distancing measures have been put in place including physically distanced queues, marked barriers and social distancing reminders.
- Additional sanitation measures have been implemented. This includes high touch point areas being cleaned more frequently and providing additional hand sanitizing locations.
To make a reservation, start the process here.