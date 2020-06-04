Dollywood has announced its plan on reopening the parks and resort.

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa opens June 10.

Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country reopens to Season Passholders on June 15.

Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country open to the general public on June 17.

Dollywood shared there will be new safety measures based on guidelines from the CDC.

Daily capacity will be limited – Season Passholder Reservations are required and date-based tickets will be available for general admission.

Face masks or face coverings are required for all visitors ages 3 and up, with some exceptions. Some of the exceptions where masks are not required are while eating, on water park attractions or select coasters at Dollywood. For a full list of exceptions please visit the FAQ Page.

Temperature screenings will be taken prior to entry.

Attraction and dining capacities will be limited to allow guests to have more space to move around during their visit.

Physical distancing measures have been put in place including physically distanced queues, marked barriers and social distancing reminders.

Additional sanitation measures have been implemented. This includes high touch point areas being cleaned more frequently and providing additional hand sanitizing locations.

To make a reservation, start the process here.