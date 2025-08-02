Dolly Wines Now Available at Assembly Food Hall on Broadway

Dolly Wines is bringing sparkle to the heart of Nashville with the opening of a brand-new Dolly Wines Bar inside Assembly Food Hall — now open as of Friday, August 1, 2025. Guests have the chance to sip from Dolly’s personally curated wine brand, including a bright and juicy Pinot Noir and a beautifully balanced Chardonnay — each bottle infused with Dolly’s signature warmth, heart, and authenticity.

At Dolly Wines, you will find Dolly’s Chardonnay – A vibrant pale lemon hue with flavors of white peach, sweet cream, and toasty oak. Reminiscent of a morning sun in the Smoky Mountains, it’s the perfect pairing for a Southern-inspired meal and a night full of stories and laughter.

Dolly’s Pinot Noir – With its silky texture and notes of blueberry pie, cherries, and a hint of vanilla, this wine is as smooth and balanced as one of Dolly’s love songs. Easy to sip, hard to forget.

Find Dolly’s Wine on the 2nd floor of Assembly Food Hall, 5055 Broadway Place, Nashville. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM, Friday through Saturday, 10:00 AM to 12:00 AM, and Sunday, 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

