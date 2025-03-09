Dolly Releases Ballad in Honor of Her Late Husband

Dolly Parton shared a new song with fans, dedicated to her late husband, Carl Dean.

Dolly and Carl spent 60 years together; the two met when she first arrived in Nashville. While Carl avoided the spotlight, he was always supportive of her career. The song “If You Hadn’t Been There” shares, “If you hadn’t been there, where would I be?“

Without your trust, Love and belief,The up’s and down’s, We’ve always shared, And I wouldn’t be here If you hadn’t been there.”

We are unsure when the song was recorded, but Dolly shared it with fans this week. Sharing on social media, “I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together. Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him.”

Carl Dean died on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 82. No cause of death was revealed.

Take a listen to the song below.



