Dolly Parton has partnered with Duncan Hines for a new line of cake mixes.

“I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking,” said Dolly Parton in a release. “I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others.”

The new line will be available in stores this March.

Dolly Parton’s Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix

Dolly Parton’s Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix

Dolly Parton’s Creamy Buttercream Frosting

Dolly Parton’s Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

Duncan held an online preview sale to give customers an opportunity to buy the Dolly Parton cake collection ahead of the in-store sale and products have already sold out.