Dolly Parton to Release First Christmas Album in 30 Years

Dolly Parton is releasing a Christmas album, slated to be released on October 2, 2020, her first in 30 years.

A Holly Dolly Christmas will feature five original songs written by Dolly along with duets. Featured artists on the album are her god-daughter Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon, and her brother Randy Parton.

“I am so excited to announce my new Christmas album ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas.’ I have recorded several Christmas classics like “Holly Jolly Christmas”, as well as some new material that I hope might become Christmas classics. I’ve recorded 5 duets with 5 very special artists as you can see,” states Dolly in a release. “I figured since everybody probably wouldn’t get to celebrate Christmas as usual this year, I wanted to be creative instead of sitting around at the house this summer. So I put on my mask, gloves and practiced social distancing, as well as all of the wonderful musicians and singers, and we proceeded to put together what I think is some of the best work that I’ve ever done. Kent Wells produced the album. As you know, Kent has been my friend, band leader and producer for many years. He’s outdone himself on this one. I’m just hoping that you’re gonna love it as much as we loved putting it together. So enjoy and MERRY CHRISTMAS!”, elaborates Dolly.

A Holly Dolly Christmas is available now worldwide for digital pre-add/pre-save/pre-order, exclusive pre-order bundles, and physical pre-order. For exclusive pre-order bundles, please visit http://shop.dollyparton. com.Pre-Order the album on iTunes or Amazon at https://smarturl.it/ AHollyDollyChristmas. Pre-Save the album on Spotify, Deezer or Apple Music at https://bit.ly/AHDCPreSave.

The first single coming off A Holly Dolly Christmas will be her duet with Michael Bublé, “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas.”

A Holly Dolly Christmas Track Listing :

1. Holly Jolly Christmas – Dolly Parton

2. Christmas Is (feat. Miley Cyrus) – Dolly Parton

3. Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas – Dolly Parton, Michael Bublé

4. Christmas On The Square – Dolly Parton

5. Circle Of Love – Dolly Parton

6. All I Want For Christmas Is You – Dolly Parton, Jimmy Fallon

7. Comin’ Home For Christmas – Dolly Parton

8. Christmas Where We Are (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – Dolly Parton

9. Pretty Paper – Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson

10. Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus – Dolly Parton

11. You Are My Christmas (feat. Randy Parton) – Dolly Parton

12. Mary, Did You Know? – Dolly Parton