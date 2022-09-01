Dolly Parton Launches New Pet Line Called Doggy Parton

Dolly Parton, has announced the launch of Doggy Parton – a line of dog apparel, accessories, toys and more, in partnership with SportPet Designs, that will feature a little “Dolly” inspiration that is sure to get tails waggin’! Doggy Parton is quite literally a “pet” project that is very near and dear to Dolly’s heart with part of the proceeds going to Willa B. Farms – a rescue that provides a loving home to displaced animals of all kinds. For more information on Willa B. Farms or to donate please visit: https://www.willabfarms.com/ .

“’Puppy Love” was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair,” says Parton. “Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?’”

Initially Doggy Parton products will be available via DoggyParton.com and Amazon .com with more retailers to be announced later.

Doggy Parton Product Line Includes :