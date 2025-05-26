Dolly Parton Expands Food Line with Single-Serve Frozen Meals and Peach Cobbler

Dolly Parton announced the expansion of her retail food line in collaboration with Conagra Brands. This exciting launch introduces single-serve frozen meals that bring Dolly’s cherished Southern-inspired favorites to homes across the nation in a convenient, no-hassle format.

The new collection of Dolly Parton’s meals features four comforting, heat-and-eat dishes:

Dolly Parton’s Beef Pot Roast: Tender USDA Choice beef with cuts of carrots, celery, onions, and roasted red potatoes in a rich, savory Southern-style gravy.

Dolly Parton’s Chicken & Dumplings: White meat chicken with thick-cut carrots and celery, paired with fluffy dumplings in a creamy pepper and thyme sauce.

Dolly Parton’s Country Fried Steak: A tender, fried beef patty topped with black pepper and chive country gravy, served alongside chunky mashed potatoes and seasoned green beans with smoky bacon.

Dolly Parton’s Shrimp & Grits: Creamy white cheddar grits with succulent shrimp, cherry tomatoes, and a bold, spicy Southern-style sauce.

These meals are crafted to deliver the authentic flavors of Southern cuisine, reflecting Dolly’s commitment to quality and taste. Each meal has a suggested retail price of $4.49 and can be prepared in either the microwave or oven.

“I’ve always believed in the power of a warm, hearty meal, and now with these offerings I’m bringing a little taste of my own Southern favorites to you,” said Dolly Parton. “Whether you’re busy or just craving some quick comfort, I hope these dishes warm your heart as much as your belly!”

This launch builds upon the successful collaboration between Dolly Parton and Conagra Brands, which began in 2022 with a line of baking mixes and frostings under the Duncan Hines brand. The partnership, which is facilitated by IMG Licensing, has since expanded to include a variety of items inspired by Dolly’s Southern roots including Dolly Parton’s Biscuit Batter Peach Cobbler, a new multi-serve frozen peach cobbler that brings one of her favorite desserts to a broader audience. Dolly Parton’s Biscuit Batter Peach Cobbler has a biscuit batter top that bakes up fresh in the oven, as the peaches and filling are caramelizing underneath. The suggested retail price is $9.99.

“Our partnership with Dolly Parton has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Tim Nangle, VP & General Manager at Conagra Brands. “Her genuine love for home-cooked meals and deep connection with fans makes this expansion into frozen foods a natural next step. We’re proud to bring even more of Dolly’s warmth and flavor into homes across the country.”

The new single-serve frozen meals and frozen peach cobbler are now available at major grocery retailers across the United States. For more information and to explore the full range of Dolly Parton food products, visit bakingwithdolly.com.

