It’s official – Dolly has confirmed plans for a hotel in downtown Nashville. Those in attendance at CMA Fest’s Fan Fair X heard the news on Thursday morning.

The hotel will be called Songteller Hotel and the Nashville Business Journal reports it will be located in downtown’s 211 Commerce building, which Parton purchased late last year for $75 million.

At CMA Fest, Dolly stated the hotel will also feature a museum inside the hotel.

