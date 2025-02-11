Dolly Announces Vocalist for ‘Threads: My Songs in Symphony’

Music Icon Dolly Parton has announced the seven powerhouse vocalists who will bring her newly orchestrated songs to life at the world premiere of her new symphonic concert, “Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony”. The world premiere performance takes place on March 20, 2025 in Nashville with the GRAMMY® Award-winning Nashville Symphony, led by Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez.

The featured vocalists – Katelyn Drye, Hollie Hammel, Julie Williams, Blair Lamb, Denitia, Ally Jackson, and Katie Basden – will bring “Threads: My Songs in Symphony” to life across the U.S. This innovative and visually stunning multimedia symphonic experience will feature dynamic interpretations of Dolly’s beloved hits, inviting audiences on a journey through Dolly’s music and life as she shares personal stories and guides the evening on screen.

“Threads: My Songs in Symphony” features new and innovative orchestrations of Dolly’s hit songs by David Hamilton, woven into a full-evening multimedia symphonic story-telling experience.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email