Dolly Announces Open Casting for Her Musical

You could play Dolly in her new musical.

Dolly announced on social media the opportunity to be a part of her musical “Dolly: An Original Musical”.

Stating, ”I want to give you the chance to help me bring my story to Broadway — and maybe even play me!”

Dolly continued, “This show is a celebration of my music, my life and all the amazing people who’ve been with me along the way,” she continued. “We’re looking for talented performers who can capture the spirit of my journey, whether you’re an experienced theater professional or an undiscovered gem with that little special something.”

The application deadline is January 12th, 2025. Applicants must submit a one-minute video of themselves performing their favorite Dolly song. Find the application here.

