Dolly Announces Limited Run of Shows in Vegas

Global superstar and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dolly Parton is headed to the Las Vegas Strip with a brand-new limited-run engagement at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Dolly: Live in Las Vegas will feature six performances running from December 4 through 13, 2025 during National Finals Rodeo.

Dolly: Live In Las Vegas is a hit-driven concert event bringing global superstar Dolly Parton back to Vegas for her first extended run in 32 years. Weaving together seven decades of classic hits and fan favorites including “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” “Coat Of Many Colors,” and many more, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see one of the world’s most beloved entertainers at the peak of her success.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Announces Additional Casting for Dolly: A True Original Musical

“To say I’m excited would be an understatement. I haven’t worked Vegas in years and I’ve always loved singing there. I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there!” – Dolly Parton

Tickets for the following six shows are on sale now: December 2025: 4, 6, 7, 10, 12, 13.

Fans attending Dolly: Live in Las Vegas can take their experience to dazzling new heights with a range of exclusive VIP packages. Offers may include a personal photo op with Dolly herself, an onstage tour, access to Dolly’s Rhinestone Lounge, a deluxe gift set and more.

Shows begin at 8 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit ticketmaster.com.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email