Dolly Announces ‘Hello, I’m Dolly’ Musical Inspired by Her Life

Dolly Parton announced that she will partner with ATG Productions to bring a new musical inspired by her life and trailblazing career titled Hello, I’m Dolly to Broadway in 2026.

Produced by Parton, Adam Speers for ATG Productions, and Danny Nozell for CTK Enterprises, the new musical borrows its title from the name of Parton’s first studio album released in 1967. Hello, I’m Dolly will feature a score by Parton that will include some of her biggest hits as well as new songs she has written especially for the musical, and a book by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter. Additional members of the creative team and casting will be announced at a later date.

Dolly Parton said, “Hello, I’m Dolly, and I lived my whole life to see this show on stage. I’ve written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don’t miss it!”

Adam Speers said, “I first had the pleasure of working with Dolly Parton in 2019 when she trusted us to develop a new version of her musical 9 to 5 for London’s West End. I had always heard she wanted to do a musical based on her life, so when she asked if I would be interested in producing it, I was bowled over. As the world knows, Dolly is a magical blend of talent, hard work, intelligence, charm, wit, and a gigantically big heart. I’m thrilled we’re going to bring her inspiring story to Broadway.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Dolly confirming a hotel in downtown Nashville and a Dolly wine collection .

