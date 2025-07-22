Dolly: A Truly Original Musical Offers In Person Discounted Tickets

Dolly Parton’s world premiere musical Dolly: A True Original Musical held its first sold-out preview performance at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Belmont University in her hometown of Nashville, TN.

Additionally, the production has announced its in-person rush policy. Subject to availability, a limited number of $40 tickets to Dolly: A True Original Musical may be purchased using credit card or debit card only. Limit of two tickets per person, and seats may be partial view.

For performances Monday through Friday, rush tickets will be available between 12pm-4pm at the Maddox Grand Atrium (2002 Belmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212).

For performances on Saturdays and Sundays, rush tickets will be available 1 hour prior to curtain time at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts (2020 Belmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212).

Arrive early to experience Dolly! All Access, a one-of-a-kind shopping and lifestyle pop-up where you can explore, sample, and shop your way through a vibrant presentation representing the many colors of this global superstar. A selection of Parton’s outfits throughout the years will be on display with accompanying photos and descriptions of the many costumes that have magnified Dolly’s remarkable career.

Skip the line and be the first to grab exclusive Dolly: A True Original Musical merch outside the Fisher Center at the merchandise trailer or inside the venue at the various merch stands, including a selection of products featured within Dolly! All Access pop-up.

Tickets to Dolly: A True Original Musical, with prices also starting at just $40, are also on sale at www.dollymusical.com or by calling the Fisher Center Box Office at 615 460 2255. Dolly: A True Original Musical may be inappropriate for ages 12 and under.

The musical will open Friday, August 8 at the Fisher Center. Due to overwhelming demand, the run has been extended with tickets now on sale through Sunday, August 31.

With a score by Parton that includes some of her biggest hits as well as new songs she has written especially for the musical, Dolly also features a book by Parton and Emmy Award® winner Maria S. Schlatter, direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, and choreography by Emmy Award® winner Mandy Moore.

The Nashville world premiere cast is led by Katie Rose Clarke as ‘Dolly Parton,’ Carrie St. Louis as ‘Dolly,’ and Quinn Titcomb as ‘Little Dolly,’ each playing the international superstar at different stages of her life. The musical also features John Zdorjeski as ‘Porter Wagoner,’ GRAMMY® and Outer Critics Circle Award® nominee John Behlmann as ‘Carl Dean,’ Jacob Fishel as ‘Sandy Gallin,’ Tabitha Lawing as ‘Little Judy Ogle,’ Tony Award nominee Beth Malone as ‘Judy Ogle,’ and Danny Wolohan as ‘Uncle Bill.’

They are joined by ensemble members Peri Barnhill, Klea Blackhurst, Sarah Bockel, Jonathan Butler-Duplessis, Joe Carroll, Donald Corren, Ryan Demoville, Olivia Donalson, Sarah Hunt, Ruchir Khazanchi, James Moye, Cole Ragsdale, Maddie Robert, and Alex Ross. Swings and understudies for the Nashville company include Josh Canfield, Tiffany Engen, Todd A. Horman, Norah Nunes, and Kathlynn Rodin.

The music team for the production includes Kimberly Grigsby (music supervisor & music director), Tony Award nominee and GRAMMY Award nominee John Clancy (orchestrations), Kent Wells (musical consultant), Richard Dennison (vocal arrangements and music arrangements), and Gregg Perry (music arrangements and vocal arrangements).

The creative team for Dolly: A True Original Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (scenic and additional video design), Tony Award nominee Jennifer Moeller (costume design), Steve Summers (costume consultant), Tony Award winner Donald Holder (lighting design), Tony Award nominee Justin Ellington and Beth Lake (sound design), Olivier Award nominees Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (projection design), Robert Pickens (hair design), Katie Gell (makeup design), Charles Means (production stage manager), and Jim Carnahan and Carrie Gardner (casting directors).

The musical is produced by Parton, Danny Nozell, ATG Productions, and Gavin Kalin Productions. 101 Productions, Ltd. are general managers for the musical.

Parton’s career is nothing short of extraordinary. Still topping the charts well into her seventh decade of success, Dolly has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, is an inductee in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and is Billboard’s #1 Country Artist of All Time. With over 3,000 songs written and twenty-five #1 hits, Dolly has firmly cemented her place in music history. But how did this “Backwoods Barbie” rise to become a living legend?

Dolly: A True Original Musical takes us on a journey through the life of this rhinestone in the rough, from her barefoot beginnings in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee to performing in platform heels under the bright lights of Hollywood. Featuring all her beloved hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “9 to 5,” this joyful and moving new musical will take audiences inside the literal rags-to-riches story of Parton and give you new insight into her triumphs, trials, and trailblazing.

For news and updates on Dolly: A True Original Musical, please sign up at www.dollymusical.com.

